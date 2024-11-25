The New York sensation is sailing into London!

Rehearsal images have been released for Titanique, ahead of its West End premiere next month.

Combining the music of Celine Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, Titanique has become an off-Broadway sensation, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards since its premiere. It features a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

It will open at the Criterion Theatre, beginning on 9 December 2024, ahead of a press night on 9 January 2025.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022.

Set to star in the show will be Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, WhatsOnStage Award winner Lauren Drew as Céline, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Daytime Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Titanique in New York) as Ruth, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown and Layton Williams as the Iceberg.

Completing the company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) and Kristina Walz (Titanique in New York).

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award-winner Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.