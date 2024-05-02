Titanique confirms plans for West End run

Producers Eva Price (Oklahoma!, & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen) and Michael Harrison (The Wizard of Oz, Hello, Dolly!, Crazy for You) have today confirmed plans for New York’s hit musical comedy, Titanique, to make its London debut.

Combining the music of Celine Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, Titanique has become an off-Broadway sensation, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards since its premiere. It features a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022.

Price said: “It has been thrilling to produce Titanique in New York these last two years. This hilarious new musical has been bringing so much joy to audiences that it’s time to dock our ship of dreams in international waters. I am thrilled Londoners will soon experience the unhinged delight that Titanique brings night after night to Americans.”

Watch a clip from the show here:

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award-winner Nicholas James Connell.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.

Further information, including casting, venue, dates and full creative team will be announced at a later date. It has been confirmed that the show will play in the West End, opening before the end of 2024.