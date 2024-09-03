Titanique announces West End details and dates

Titanique has set its London dates and venue.

Combining the music of Celine Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, Titanique has become an off-Broadway sensation, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards since its premiere. It features a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

It will now sail into the West End for a run at the Criterion Theatre (recently vacated by Two Strangers and first set to be home to I Wish You Well) beginning on 9 December 2024, ahead of a press night on 9 January 2025. Casting is to be revealed at a later date.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022.

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award-winner Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.

Producer Eva Price said: “Producing Titanique has been a thrill of a lifetime. I’m so grateful to have productions now happening all over the world, but I’m beyond ecstatic to be coming to the West End. London has always been the epicenter of quality, show-stopping entertainment and I couldn’t be happier then to be dropping anchor in Piccadilly Circus at the esteemed Criterion Theatre. I am thrilled Londoners will soon experience the unhinged delight that Titanique brings night after night to Americans.”

Producer Michael Harrison added: “When I first saw Titanique in New York, I thought it was the funniest show I had ever seen. Every time I have returned since, I have only loved it more, and I was determined to bring it to London so audiences here could also be thrilled by its irresistible joy. We have found the perfect theatre to set sail, and I can’t wait to open the doors later this year.”

Tickets will go on sale via a show pre-sale on 10 September, with a general on-sale at 10am on 12 September. Tickets start at £15.