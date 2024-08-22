Theatre News

I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical announces West End transfer

The hit parody has secured a post-Fringe future

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

22 August 2024

Diana Vickers as Gwyneth Paltrow in a pink ski suit
Diana Vickers as Gwyneth Paltrow, provided by the production uncredited

I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical is heading to the West End.

The Edinburgh Fringe hit, which received a positive review from WhatsOnStage, will run at the Criterion Theatre from 11 September to 12 October 2024. It plays its final performance at Underbelly in Edinburgh this Monday, 26 August.

Penned by Roger Dipper and Rick Pearson, I Wish You Well is a four-hander parody that revolves around the infamous celebrity trial of Gwyneth Paltrow vs Terry Sanderson, following a ski slope collision.

The full Edinburgh cast is set to return for the West End run, including Diana Vickers (Dial M for Murder) as Gwyneth, Marc Antolin (Quiz) as Terry, Tori Allen-Martin (Wild About You) as Kristin and Idriss Kargbo (Wicked) as Judge Jude.

The production is directed by Shiv Rabheru and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with musical direction by Debbi Clarke. It is produced by Paul Taylor-Mills.

Tickets are on sale below.

