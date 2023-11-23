Zizi Strallen to play Gwyneth Paltrow in skiing accident legal drama musical

Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Cake) will star in a new musical titled I Wish You Well, based on the legal battle following Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident.

The show, penned by Rick Pearson with book and additional lyrics by Roger Dipper, will play a one-off work-in-progress concert at the Turbine Theatre on 11 December 2023. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Platrow and a small-town lawyer during the high-profile case.

Tunes in the show include “Do You Know Taylor?”, “I’m Gwynnocent”, and the 11 o’clock number “I Wish You Well”.

Set to appear alongside Strallen will be <Lizzy Connolly (Pygmalion) as Kristen Fangirlin, Oli Higginson (The Last Five Years) as Terry Sightworsens and Idriss Kargbo (Wicked) as The Judge. Casting is by Seth Mason while the show has lighting design by Alex Lewer.

It comes alongside a separately produced sold-out play with songs titled Gwyneth Goes Skiing, which also covers the topic and runs at the Pleasance Theatre in north London. That production was widely reported on earlier this month.