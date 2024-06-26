Full cast announced for Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash musical, choreographed by Arlene Phillips

Complete casting has been revealed for the world premiere of I Wish You Well, a musical parody based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash and the ensuing legal battle.

Diana Vickers (I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Dial M For Murder) will lead the production, which is to be directed by Shiv Rabheru (resident director on Hamilton) and features musical direction by Debbi Clark. Joining her will be Tori Allen-Martin (Then, Now and Next) as Kristin, Marc Antolin (The Band’s Visit) as Terry and Idriss Kargbo (Pippin in Concert) as Judge Jude.

The show, penned by Rick Pearson with book and additional lyrics by Roger Dipper, played a one-off work-in-progress concert at the Turbine Theatre on 11 December 2023. Numbers include “Do You Know Taylor?” and “I’m Gwynnocent”.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers the Musical), with choreography by the famed creative Arlene Phillips (Guys and Dolls), the show will make its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 at Udderbelly, Underbelly George Square from Saturday 3 to Monday 26 August 2024 (not 12), at 5:45pm. It is recommended for ages 12 and above.

The show is designed by David Shields, with sound design by Dan Samson, associate direction and choreography by Tino Sibanda and casting by Seth Mason.