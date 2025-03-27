Bat Out of Hell tour adds extra dates and releases show footage

Like a Bat Out of Hell the new tour has added extra dates, and released a trailer!

The musical, which is set in a dystopian world where a group of immortal bikers are harassed by a local warlord (only for one biker to fall in love with the warlord’s daughter), includes Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, such as “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” along with the previously unreleased song “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.”

Inspired by the arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, the 2025 reimagined show features an eight-piece rock band on stage and multi-level platforms.

Glenn Adamson (who plays Strat) and Katie Tonkinson (as Raven) lead the cast.

The cast for the tour also includes original leading cast members Rob Fowler (as Falco) and Sharon Sexton (as Sloane), alongside Georgia Bradshaw (as Zahara), Ryan Carter (as Jagwire), Carla Bertran (as Tink), Luke Street (as Ledoux) and Carly Burns (as Valkyrie).

Completing the company are Leo Abad, Peter Camilleri, Joshua Dever, Reece Duncan, Georgia Holland, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Natalie Pilkington, Harriet Richardson-Cockerline, Sophie Rose-Emery, Catherine Saunders, Ethan Tanner, Craig Watson, James Wilkinson-Jones and Beth Woodcock.

You can see them in action below:

At certain performances, the role of Strat will be played by Street, the role of Falco by Dever, the role of Sloane by Woodcock and the role of Ledoux by Duncan.

Bat Out of Hell has book, music and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod, UK tour casting by Anne Vosser and general management by Julian Stoneman and Jack Maple for MPSI Ltd.

The 2025 tour will next head to Cheltenham Everyman (31 March to 5 April), before visiting Glasgow King’s Theatre (7 to 19 April), Leeds Grand Theatre (21 to 26 April), Woking New Victoria Theatre (5 to 10 May), Plymouth Theatre Royal (12 to 17 May), London Peacock Theatre (21 May to 7 June), Leicester Curve (9 to 14 June), Milton Keynes Theatre (16 to 28 June), Wycombe Swan (21 to 26 July), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (4 to 9 August), Sunderland Empire (18 to 23 August), Dartford Orchard Theatre (25 to 30 August), Bristol Hippodrome (1 to 13 September), and Northampton Royal and Derngate (15 to 20 September).

It has now added shows at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (29 July to 2 August 2025) and at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (25 to 30 August 2025).

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.