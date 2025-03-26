Getting to Know You: Six the Musical – meet the 2025 West End principal cast members

Last night WhatsOnStage returned to the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End for a special gala performance in celebration of the new cast of Six the Musical.

To mark the royal occasion, we thought we’d dedicate a special episode of “Getting to Know You” – our series showcasing fresh faces making a big impact on UK stages – to not one, not two, but all six Queens!

You can get to know Jaz Robinson (who plays Catherine of Aragon), Thao Therese Nguyen (Anne Boleyn), Hana Stewart (Jane Seymour), Dionne Ward-Anderson (Anna of Cleves), Caitlyn De Kuyper (Katherine Howard) and Amelia Kinu Muus (Catherine Parr) in the video below:

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six the Musical is a reimagining of the six wives of Henry VIII, directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The show presents their stories through a modern lens, blending history and pop music and it recently won Best West End Show at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards for a fourth time.

Also in the London company are Leonor Correia (as Alternate Seymour/Howard), Honey Joseph (as Alternate Aragon/Cleves), and Odelia Dizel-Cubuca (as Alternate Boleyn/Parr), with Shakira Simpson, Laura Baxter and Meg Dixon-Brasil as West End SuperSwings.

The on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, includes Beth Jerem as musical director/keys, Alice Angliss on drums, Emma Jemima on guitar, Kelly Morris on bass, and Sinéad Rodger as assistant musical director.

The production’s creative team includes choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.

Next month, a cinematic release featuring the original Queens will also make its long-awaited arrival.

Six is now on sale through to 28 June 2026.