Six to be shown in cinemas

The filmed version of Six, featuring the show’s original cast, has announced a cinema release date.

Captured at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, the show’s latest announcement comes as Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) secures the UK theatrical rights for the production.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical casts Henry VIII’s wives as contemporary figures reclaiming their narratives, presenting their stories through pop music and modern performances. Six the Musical has attracted over 3.5 million viewers globally since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017.

The filmed performance will be screened on 6 April 2025 in UK cinemas, featuring the original West End cast: Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Millie O’Connell as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, and Maiya Quansah-Breed as Catherine Parr. Moss and Jamie Armitage directed the stage production, with Liz Clare directing the film version. The cast are accompanied by an onstage band known as the Ladies in Waiting.

Universal Pictures Content Group has previously brought stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert to cinemas. Helen Parker, EVP of UPCG, said today: “As pioneers of the theatrical event cinema model, Universal Pictures Content Group enjoyed the privilege of working with outstanding leading producers from the world of musical theatre on their globally successful highly acclaimed live shows, from Cameron Mackintosh, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz and many more. We can’t wait to bring UK cinema goers across the country a chance to sing their hearts out to the exceptional Six the Musical Live! this April.”

Marlow and Moss added: “We had SO much fun making this film with the most incredible team of filmmakers and creatives, and it was so special to be reunited with the exceptionally talented and ICONIC original West End queens. We’re so grateful that we had opportunity to film the show, and that we get to share Six with a wider audience in this new and exciting way. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!!!”

The stage version of Six the Musical is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Dione Orrom. It continues to play in the West End and tour the nation.

Tickets for the cinema release will be available soon – as will details around international releases.

