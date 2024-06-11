Six the Musical announces open auditions for 2025-26 West End cast

Get Down… to London or Salford later this month!

The multi-award-winning production of Six will be holding open casting calls later this month.

The producers of the show, alongside Pearson Casting, are looking for new and underrepresented triple-threat talent with contemporary pop voices and good comedic instincts, who are able to interact with an audience, for consideration for the 2025-26 West End cast. Auditionees must be ages 18 or older and gigging experience is a plus. They must be prepared to bring block heels and comfortable clothing (for the dance call), along with a CV and headshot.

The open casting calls are set to take place in Salford on 19 June 2024 and in London on 21 June 2024. Audition slots will be available to book online in advance.

Rosie Pearson of Pearson Casting said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles as they re-cast their production of the multi-award-winning Six the Musical through 2025/26 at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End.

“Six the Musical continues to be dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusivity throughout its casting processes, and this open call welcomes performers of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations, and gender identities to audition for this project.”

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

Tickets for the West End production and select touring venues are on sale below.