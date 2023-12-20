Six issues statement regarding recording of stage show

The show has one moment during the curtain call where audiences are allowed to get their phones out – but the rest of the show is not for filming

The UK production of the multi-award-winning Six has issued a statement regarding the use of mobile phones during shows.

The musical, which continues its lengthy ongoing run at the Vaudeville Theatre, has expressly asked ticket holders not to “disrespect other audience members and spoil it” for punters through “photographs, video or audio recordings”.

They continued by saying that: “It is also distracting to our Queens and Band who are trying to deliver the best possible LIVE performance for your enjoyment.” The production rounded off the statement with a “#KeepItLive” hashtag.

As technology develops, some audience members often record numbers either through smartphones or smart watches. Recently, we ran a blog post discussing the perils of social media, where illicitly recorded performances or shows are distributed without permission on apps like TikTok, Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).

Unlike most shows, Six has a special moment at the end of the production where audiences are encouraged to capture a sequence highlighting the half-dozen cast members in action.

You can read the statement in full here:

“To help keep the royal vibes alive at all performances of Six, please remember that the taking of photographs, video or audio recordings are strictly prohibited until the “MegaSIX” at the end of the show. Filming other songs and moments from the performance disrespects other audience members and spoils it for audiences yet to experience Six.

It is also distracting to our Queens and Band who are trying to deliver the best possible LIVE performance for your enjoyment. Thank You Queendom! #KeepitLive”