Six the Musical extends West End run into 2025 and confirms post-show karaoke

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Six has extended its current West End run into 2025 and has released details for a one-night-only post-show karaoke event.

The West End production is set to team up with its Broadway counterpart on 6 June 2024 to host a one-night-only post-show karaoke called “Six Karaoke (You Have A Voice).” The London host for the event will be cast member Hannah Lowther.

Fans will have the opportunity to perform their favourite song from the show on the Vaudeville Theatre stage (or the Lena Horne Theatre stage in New York). To enter, fans are invited to post a clip of themselves singing a number from Six to Instagram Reels/TikTok, tag the show @sixthemusical and use the hashtags #YouHaveAVoice and #SIXWestEndKaraoke.

The West End production will also hold two new sing-along performances on 12 January 2025 and 4 May 2025, in addition to the upcoming sing-alongs on 12 May 2024 and 25 August 2024.

Producer Kenny Wax commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be extending our reign in London, providing audiences with even more opportunities to Get Down with our incredible queens and live band until May 2025. We’re also really pleased to be teaming up with our Broadway production in offering the microphone to some talented fans and giving them an opportunity to truly experience how it feels to be a West End star.”

The current cast is led by Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon) as Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers the Musical) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (Six) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (The Lion King) as Catherine Parr.

They are joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil (Six) as Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington (Six) as UK Super Swing.

The histo-remix musical, which shares the testimonies of the six wives of Henry VIII through the lens of a modern-day girl group concert, was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe and is currently playing on tour, in the West End and in locations across the world, including on Broadway.

Six is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The production also features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.