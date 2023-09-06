New West End Six Queens revealed

See who will be rocking the Vaudeville Theatre!

Multi-award-winning musical Six has announced a new company for the West End.

The histo-remix musical, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe, is currently playing on tour, in the West End and in locations across the world, including on Broadway.

Set to appear from 17 October 2023 will be Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon) as Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers the Musical) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (Six) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (The Lion King) as Catherine Parr.

They will be joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil (Six) as Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington (Six) as UK Super Swing.

The show has extended its run, while adding BSL, audio described and captioned shows in July and October 2024, two sing-along performances on 12 May and 25 August, as well as schools-only matinees on Thursdays during term time.

The award-winning musical is now booking until November 2024 at the Vaudeville Theatre, located on the Strand in the West End. It is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, casting by Pearson Casting, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.