I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire announces cast for UK premiere

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK premiere of I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley, which is set to open at Southwark Playhouse Borough this summer.

Playing from 28 June until 10 August (with a press night scheduled for 3 July), the piece was first seen at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in NYC in July 2023 where it enjoyed a sold-out run.

The farcical play revolves around eighth grader Shelby Hinkley, who, coping with familial neglect and social ridicule, becomes obsessed with actor Tobey Maguire. She decides to kidnap Maguire and marry him in her basement, only to discover that her fantasies might not align with reality.

The cast features Kyle Birch (A Strange Loop) as Brenda Dee Cankles and Anders Hayward (Adults) as Tobey Maguire alongside the previously announced Tessa Albertson (Shrek the Musical) as Shelby Hinkley.

Under the direction of Tyler Struble, the creative team includes set designer Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez, lighting designer Holly Ellis, sound designer Jamie Lu, and costume designer Reuben Speed. General management is handled by Katy Galloway Productions, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, and production management by Chloe Stally-Gibson.

I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with associate producer Matt Krauss, and co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren, Taylor Feldman, and Andrew Patino.