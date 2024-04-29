No Love Songs reveals cast for Dundee, Brighton and London runs

Dundee Rep has announced casting for the London transfer of hit gig musical No Love Songs.

Written by Kyle Falconer of Mercury Prize-nominated Scottish indie band The View, along with his partner Laura Wilde and Johnny McKnight, the show offers a fresh and urgent perspective on love and new parenthood.

Featuring hits from Falconer’s solo album No Love Songs For Laura, including “Stress Ball” and “Mother,” the production was hailed as “an evening that is at once insightful and uplifting” in WhatsOnStage’s review at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Following a successful run at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show is now set to run at Dundee Rep (9 to 11 May), Theatre Royal Brighton as part of the Brighton Festival (17 to 18 May) and London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant (4 to 15 June, with a press night scheduled for 6 June).

The cast will feature original company member John McLarnon (Local Hero, My Left Right Foot) reprising his role as Jessie, alongside Anna Russell Martin (The Panopticon) as Lana.

Co-directed by Dundee Rep’s artistic director, Andrew Panton, and associate director Tashi Gore, it has musical direction and arrangements by Gavin Whitworth, lighting design by Grant Anderson, sound design by Ritchie Young, set design by Leila Kalbassi, costume design by Cate Mackie and casting by MH Casting.

Panton commented: “We’re excited to bring No Love Songs to new audiences across the UK, building on our initial world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival. Working with this exceptional company has been a joy to rediscover this important story”.