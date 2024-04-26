New musical Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! announces world premiere casting

This summer, Southwark Playhouse Borough will host the world premiere of Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! by Brandon Lambert and Martin Landry – and casting has been revealed.

Directed by Mark Bell, known for The Play That Goes Wrong, the musical is set to debut on 29 May, running until 22 June.

Billed as a blend between Squid Game and Grease, the show unfolds on a scorching beach day, where participants gather for the legendary “Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!” competition. As they battle for the coveted title of King or Queen of the Beach, the stakes get higher and the events more perilous, with a series of increasingly deadly beach challenges.

Set to appear will be Bradley Adams (ensemble), Tom Babbage (Joe), Ellie Clayton (MaryJoe), Damien James (Dickie), Janice Landry (Chastity), Dixie Newman (ensemble), Katie Oxman (Chickie) and Jack Whittle (Dude). Landry completes the cast as the Announcer.

The creative team includes Emily Bestow (set and costume design), Andy Graham (sound design), Francesca Jaynes (choreography) and Adam King (lighting design). The casting director was not revealed by the production.

Paul Virides Productions are general managers, with James Anderton overseeing production management, Verity Claytonas company stage manager, Abi Morris as deputy stage manager, Odette Robertson as assistant stage manager and Charlotte Murray as costume supervisor.