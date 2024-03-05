I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire to have UK premiere in London

The show is to open in south London’s Southwark Playhouse

The UK premiere of I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley is set to open at Southwark Playhouse Borough this summer.

Playing from 28 June for a six-week spell, the piece was first seen at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in NYC in July 2023 where it had a sold-out run.

The play revolves around eighth grader Shelby Hinkley, who, coping with familial neglect and social ridicule, becomes obsessed with actor Tobey Maguire. She decides to kidnap Maguire and marry him in her basement, only to discover that her fantasies might not align with reality.

Hurley said today: “It truly is the biggest pinch-me moment to take my very first play to the city that made me fall so deeply in love with theatre. Everyone better get their cheeky little butts over to Southwark Playhouse Borough this summer to attend the real royal wedding (also, any Love Island UK contestant gets a free ticket!!)”

The play features Tyler Struble directing Tessa Albertson (Younger), who reprises her role as Shelby Hinkley. The team also includes set designer Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez, lighting designer Holly Ellis, sound designer Jamie Lu, and costume designer Reuben Speed. General management is handled by Katy Galloway Productions, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, and production management by Chloe Stally-Gibson.

Full casting is to be revealed.

The production is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with associate producer Matt Krauss, and co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren, Taylor Feldman, and Andrew Patino.