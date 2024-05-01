London Tide at the National Theatre – behind the scenes

WhatsOnStage dived headfirst behind the scenes on London Tide, at the National Theatre – Ben Power’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend.

Helmed by director Ian Rickson, known for his work on Translations, the production also features original songs by renowned composer PJ Harvey.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of a raging storm, during which a body is discovered in the Thames River. As the plot unravels, two young women facing an uncertain future take centre stage.

The cast includes Beth Alsbury (as Lavinia Wilfer), Joe Armstrong (as Roger Riderhood), Crystal Condie (as Miss Potterson), Laura Cubitt (as Nancy), Jonathan Dryden Taylor (as Mr Cleaver), Brandon Grace (as Charley Hexam), Scott Karim (as Bradley Headstone), Stephen Kennedy (as Reg Wilfer), Joshua Lacey (as Inspector Bucket), Penny Layden (as Mary Wilfer), Bella Maclean (as Bella Wilfer), Tom Mothersdale (as John Rokesmith), Ellie-May Sheridan (as Jenny Wren), Ami Tredrea (as Lizzie Hexam), WhatsOnStage Award winner Jamael Westman (as Eugene Wrayburn), Peter Wight (as Noddy Boffin), WhatsOnStage Award winner Jake Wood (as Gaffer Hexam) and Rufus Wright (as Mortimer Lightwood), alongside Miya James and Liam Prince-Donnelly Understudies include Hayley Chilvers (Nancy), Eric Mok (Charlie Hexam), Georgia Silver (Bella Wilfer), and John Vernon (Reg Wilfer/Noddy Boffin/Mortimer Lightwood).

The creative team includes WhatsOnStage Award-winning set and costume designer Bunny Christie, WhatsOnStage Award-winning lighting designer Jack Knowles, music director Ian Ross, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt, movement director Anna Morrissey, video designer Hayley Egan, fight director Terry King, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice and dialect coach Simon Money, associate set designer Verity Sadler and staff director Yasmin Hafesji.

London Tide runs at the Lyttelton Theatre until 22 June.