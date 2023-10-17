Cast announced for National Theatre’s play with songs London Tide

The show, based on Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend, plays in the Lyttelton Theatre

Initial casting has been set for the National Theatre’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend, titled London Tide.

Helmed by director Ian Rickson, known for his work on Translations, and adapted by Ben Power, who recently made waves with The Lehman Trilogy, the production features original music by renowned composer PJ Harvey.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of a raging storm, during which a body is discovered in the Thames River. As the plot unravels, two young women facing an uncertain future take centre stage.

The cast includes Brandon Grace (Much Ado About Nothing), Scott Karim (2:22 A Ghost Story), Bella Maclean (Spring Awakening), Tom Mothersdale (Richard III), Ami Tredrea (The Good Person of Szechwan), and Peter Wight (Uncle Vanya) .

The creative team includes set and costume designer Bunny Christie, lighting designer Jack Knowles, music director Ian Ross, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt, movement director Anna Morrissey, and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

The piece runs from 10 April to 22 June.