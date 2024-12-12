Why Am I So Single? to release West End cast recording

It has today been confirmed that the Why Am I So Single? cast recording will be released in early 2025.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. Opening at the Garrick Theatre, it received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

The album will feature vocal performances from leads Jo Foster as Oliver and Leesa Tulley as Nancy. They are joined by Noah Thomas as Artie. The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

Making up the ensemble cast are Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day) and Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who is also the resident choreographer.

The music production team behind the album includes Joe Beighton (Six the Musical, 42 Balloons), Sam Featherstone, Future Cut (who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Shakira, Lily Allen, and Tom Jones), Paul Gatehouse, and MNEK (who has worked with Beyoncé, Stormzy, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Madonna and FLO). An exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Following demo releases of the title number, “C U Never”, “8 Dates” and “Just In Case”, the next song to be released will be “Disco Ball”. The show-stopping number, performed by the character Oliver, will be released next week on Monday 16 December.

You can listen to “C U Never” below:

The show is co-directed by Moss and choreographer Ellen Kane, while the creative team features orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.

Why Am I So Single? will conclude its West End run on Sunday 19 January 2025.