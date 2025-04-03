Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas to return to the West End

Maddie Moate will return to London for a festive season later this year.

The beloved children’s TV presenter first debuted Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas in 2024, and has since earned an Olivier Award nomination.

Created and written by Moate, it takes audiences on an adventure in Santa’s workshop, where on work experience, she meets two hilarious elves: Tinker, the trainee toymaker, and Goggles, the Head of Elf Safety.

It’ll include laughter, hands-on science experiments and festive fun.

She said today: “I’m very excited to be coming back to the West End’s Garrick Theatre with Maddie’s Very Curious Christmas, with an Oliver nomination under our belt. I’ll be reunited with Santa’s helpers, Goggles and Tinker, as well as Mrs Claus, who’ll help me bring festive cheer and a tonne of science to the stage!”

Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas will play at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 12 December to Sunday 4 January, with a press performance on Sunday 14 December at 3.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Full casting and creative team to be announced.