Olivier Awards 2025 nominees – Fiddler on the Roof and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 lead

See what came top – and some of our analysis!

The nominations for the 2025 Olivier Awards have been announced – ahead of the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on 6 April.

Fiddler on the Roof, primed for a return to the London stage this summer ahead of a major tour, leads the musical nominations with 13, including Best Musical Revival, Best Director for Jordan Fein, and performance nods for Adam Dannheisser, Lara Pulver, Raphael Papo, Liv Andrusier, and Beverley Klein. Tom Scutt is nominated for both Best Set Design and Best Costume Design. It ties with Hamilton for the most nominations ever received by a production.

Other musical nominees include Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 with six nominations, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Oliver! with four each. Matthew Bourne receives his 14th nomination for choreography for Oliver!, while Paule Constable secures her 17th nomination for lighting design.

Best New Play nominations go to The Fear of 13, Giant, Kyoto, Shifters, and The Years. Giant and The Years lead the play nominations with five each. John Lithgow, Adrien Brody, Billy Crudup, Paapa Essiedu, and Mark Strong are up for Best Actor. Heather Agyepong, Rosie Sheehy, Meera Syal, Lesley Manville, and Indira Varma are nominated for Best Actress.

Best Revival nominees include The Importance of Being Earnest, Machinal, Oedipus, and Waiting for Godot. Two different productions of Oedipus receive two nominations in Best Actress for Manville and Varma, who play the same role.

The Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play includes Ballet Shoes, Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright, Spirited Away, and Titanique.

Further details on the ceremony will be confirmed in the coming weeks.