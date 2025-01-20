Fiddler on the Roof to transfer to Barbican Theatre and tour

The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof is set to transfer to London’s Barbican Theatre this summer, followed by a UK and Ireland tour.

Directed by Jordan Fein and featuring choreography by Julia Cheng and design by Tom Scutt, the production explores life in the village of Anatevka in 1905, where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, grapples with changing traditions as his daughters challenge his beliefs. The musical features songs including “If I Were A Rich Man”, “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

Drew McOnie and James Pidgeon, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre chief executives, said: “As part of an ongoing commitment to the touring of our work beyond Regent’s Park, we could not be more thrilled that our production of Fiddler on the Roof, created by a visionary team under the leadership of Jordan Fein, is getting a further life following it’s record-breaking run at the Open Air Theatre last summer. We’re really looking forward to working with our producing partners to take this wonderful production to even more audiences across the country.”

The production also made its way onto our top shows of 2024 – as discussed below:

The five-star show, which had a sold-out run last year and was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards, will open at the Barbican for an eight-week season from 24 May to 19 July, with tickets available from 23 January. The Barbican season continues the venue’s partnership with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, following previous summer musicals such as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate.

Casting for the transfer and tour has yet to be announced – you can watch the previous cast discuss the show here:

The transfer marks the beginning of the first UK tour of the musical in over 12 years, running from 24 July to 6 December.