Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre – first look photos

New production photos have been released for the revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

The classic show, featuring a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, completes the much-loved theatre’s outdoor programming for the year.

Starring are Adam Dannheisser (Beetlejuice) as Tevye and Lara Pulver (Gypsy) as Golde, alongside Liv Andrusier (as Tzeitel), Natasha Jules Bernard (as Mirila), Greg Bernstein (as Mendel), Noa Bodner (as Rifka), Ralph Bogard (as Avram), Lawrence Boothman (as Nacham), Hannah Bristow (as Chava), Georgia Bruce (as Hodel), Georgia Dixon (as Bielke), Jonathan Dryden Taylor (as Constable), David Freedman (as Rabbi), Helen Goldwyn (as Shandel), Dickon Gough (as Mordcha and Inkeeper), Thomas-Lee Kidd (as Sasha), Beverley Klein (as Yente), Daniel Krikler (as Perchik), Darya Topol Margalith (as Schprintze), Gregor Milne (as Fyedka), Raphael Papo (as The Fiddler), Alex Pinder (as Russian #2), Dylan Saffer (as onstage swing), Michael S Siegel (as Lazar Wolf), Alex Tranter (as Russian #1) and Dan Wolff (as Motel).

The full creative team includes Mark Aspinall (musical supervisor), Stuart Burt (casting director), Laura Braid (associate choreographer), Julia Cheng (choreographer), Yarit Dor (fight and intimacy director), Emma Farnell Watson (assistant choreographer), Jordan Fein (director), James Hassett (season associate sound designer), Hannah Hauer-King (associate director), Nina van Houten (wigs, hair and make up designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Tom Scutt (designer), Peter Noden (casting associate), Rabbi Rose Prevezer (Jewish culture, religion and history consultant), Caitlin Stegemoller (voice and text director), Dan Turek (musical director), Livi van Warmelo (associate musical director), and The Telsey Office / Kristian Charbonier (NY casting).

Fiddler on the Roof runs to 21 September 2024, with tickets on sale now.