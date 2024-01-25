Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre announces new season with Fiddler on the Roof revival

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has unveiled its summer season for 2024.

It opens with William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Owen Horsley, set against a Mediterranean backdrop and running from 3 May to 8 June 2024. The creative team includes Basia Binkowska (set designer), Ryan Dawson-Laight (costume designer), Daniel Hay-Gordon (choreographer & movement director), Lotte Hines (casting director), Cory Hippolyte (associate director), Sam Kenyon (composer and musical supervisor), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), and Max Pappenheim (sound designer).

The new version of Roald Dahl’s picture book, The Enormous Crocodile, plays during the daytime for those aged 4+ and their families (17 May to 8 June 2024). The musical, developed and directed by Emily Lim, features book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, and additional music and lyrics from Tom Brady.

Following this, the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story, The Secret Garden, will run from 15 June to 20 July 2024. This production, in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, explores the magic of nature and the nature of magic. On the creative team are Howard (director), Polly Jerrold (casting director), Tingying Dong (sound designer), Jai Morjaria (lighting designer), Hana Pascal Keegan (associate director), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Holly Robinson (writer), and Leslie Travers (set designer).

The season concludes with the beloved classic Fiddler on the Roof (27 July to 21 September 2024), featuring a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. It is directed by Jordan Fein (prologue company director for Cabaret, and co-director of Oklahoma! at the Young Vic). The creative team includes Hannah Hauer-King (associate director), Julia Cheng (choreographer), Stuart Burt (casting director), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Tom Scutt (designer), and Mark Aspinall (musical supervisor).

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is introducing new initiatives for the 2024 summer season, making over 33,000 tickets available at £15, and offering all Monday tickets at £15 / £25 / £35.

In addition to these main productions, the season includes the world premiere stage adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s Bear Snores On (23 March to 21 April), presented in association with Cush Jumbo.