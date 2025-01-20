Fiddler on the Roof tour dates confirmed

Fiddler on the Roof will be embarking on a new UK and Ireland tour this year.

Directed by Jordan Fein and featuring choreography by Julia Cheng and design by Tom Scutt, the production was first seen at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last summer, being nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.

It explores life in the village of Anatevka in 1905, where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, grapples with changing traditions as his daughters challenge his beliefs. The musical features songs including “If I Were A Rich Man”, “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The show made our top productions of 2024 – as discussed below:

The Fiddler on the Roof UK and Ireland tour will begin on 24 July at the Bromley Churchill Theatre, running until 26 July, before visiting the Leeds Grand Theatre from 28 July to 2 August, and the Belfast Grand Opera House from 4 to 9 August. It will then move to the Norwich Theatre from 11 to 16 August, Nottingham Concert Hall from 18 to 23 August, and the Bristol Hippodrome from 25 to 30 August. September dates include Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 8 to 13 September, High Wycombe Swan Theatre from 15 to 20 September, Liverpool Empire from 22 to 27 September, and Southend Cliffs Pavilion from 29 September to 4 October. The production will stop at the Dublin Bord Gáis Theatre from 6 to 18 October, before heading to Manchester Palace Theatre from 20 October to 1 November, Eastbourne Congress Theatre from 3 to 8 November, Canterbury Marlowe Theatre from 10 to 15 November, Cardiff New Theatre from 17 to 22 November, and Sunderland Empire from 24 to 29 November. Tickets are on sale now for most venues.

The show will first play a summer season at the Barbican Theatre in London – click the link for more information.