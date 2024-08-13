Fiddler on the Roof extends run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has extended its revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

It will now play until 28 September 2024, with an additional week of performances. Our lead critic Sarah Crompton gave the show with a five-star review, describing it as “absolutely terrific”.

Ahead of the opening night last week, we caught up with leading cast members Adam Dannheisser (who stars as Tevye), WhatsOnStage Award winner Lara Pulver (Golde), Liv Andrusier (Tzeitel), Georgia Bruce (Hodel), Hannah Bristow (Chava) and Chaim Topol’s granddaughter Darya Topol Margalith (making her professional stage debut as Schprintze).

Find out what they had to say about director Jordan Fein’s production and their own special connections to the show in the video below:

Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

The cast also includes Natasha Jules Bernard (as Mirila), Greg Bernstein (as Mendel), Noa Bodner (as Rifka), Ralph Bogard (as Avram), Lawrence Boothman (as Nacham), Georgia Dixon (as Bielke), Jonathan Dryden Taylor (as Constable), David Freedman (as Rabbi), Helen Goldwyn (as Shandel), Dickon Gough (as Mordcha and Inkeeper), Thomas-Lee Kidd (as Sasha), Beverley Klein (as Yente), Daniel Krikler (as Perchik), Gregor Milne (as Fyedka), Raphael Papo (as The Fiddler), Alex Pinder (as Russian #2), Dylan Saffer (as onstage swing), Michael S Siegel (as Lazar Wolf), Alex Tranter (as Russian #1) and Dan Wolff (as Motel).

The full creative team includes Mark Aspinall (musical supervisor), Stuart Burt (casting director), Laura Braid (associate choreographer), Julia Cheng (choreographer), Yarit Dor (fight and intimacy director), Emma Farnell Watson (assistant choreographer), Jordan Fein (director), James Hassett (season associate sound designer), Hannah Hauer-King (associate director), Nina van Houten (wigs, hair and make up designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Tom Scutt (designer), Peter Noden (casting associate), Rabbi Rose Prevezer (Jewish culture, religion and history consultant), Caitlin Stegemoller (voice and text director), Dan Turek (musical director), Livi van Warmelo (associate musical director), and The Telsey Office / Kristian Charbonier (NY casting).

Fiddler on the Roof runs until 28 September 2024, with tickets on sale now.