Lighting designer Paule Constable receives special WhatsOnStage Award for Services to UK Theatre

Constable has announced her retirement for later this year

In her retirement year, Paule Constable has been honoured as the 2025 recipient of the WhatsOnStage Award for Services to UK Theatre.

The North Devon-born lighting designer has countless stage credits on her resumé – from War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Angels in America to The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Follies and Les Misérables, to name just a few.

She is also regarded as a pioneer for women in the industry, a campaigner and a mentor to a multitude of young lighting designers, starting out their professional careers.