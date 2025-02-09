whatsonstage white
Awards

Lighting designer Paule Constable receives special WhatsOnStage Award for Services to UK Theatre

Constable has announced her retirement for later this year

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

9 February 2025

A photo of lighting designer Paule Constable
Paule Constable, © Dan Wooller

In her retirement year, Paule Constable has been honoured as the 2025 recipient of the WhatsOnStage Award for Services to UK Theatre.

The North Devon-born lighting designer has countless stage credits on her resumé – from War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Angels in America to The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Follies and Les Misérables, to name just a few.

She is also regarded as a pioneer for women in the industry, a campaigner and a mentor to a multitude of young lighting designers, starting out their professional careers.

