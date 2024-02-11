Rufus Norris picks up the award for Services to UK Theatre at the WhatsOnStage Awards

Rufus Norris has been honoured with the special award for Services to UK Theatre at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Following in the footsteps of contemporaries such as Nica Burns, Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman just to name a few, Norris has now received the highest accolade bestowed from WhatsOnStage in gratitude for an impactful career within the theatre industry.

Last summer, Norris announced plans to step down as artistic director and chief executive of the National Theatre in spring 2025, completing a decade-long tenure at the South Bank institution. In December, Indhu Rubasingham was named as his successor and would be joining Norris as artistic director designate from this spring and working alongside him for his final 12 months in the role.

During his time at the National Theatre, aside from programming and maintenance duties, Norris has also directed a multitude of productions himself – from a new adaptation of Everyman starring Chiwetel Ejiofor in his first season to, more recently, the Sleeping Beauty-inspired musical Hex (also serving as the show’s lyricist). He is currently overseeing the world premiere of Nye, starring Michael Sheen and playing at both the National Theatre and Millenium Centre in Cardiff.

Other directing credits at the National include the likes of 2015’s wonder.land, 2016’s revival of The Threepenny Opera starring Rory Kinnear, 2017’s Mosquitoes led by Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams, 2018’s Macbeth starring Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff, and the 2019 world premiere of Small Island.

Norris also helped oversee the NT’s New Work department in 2016, supporting and nurturing both emerging and established playwrights, as well as the Public Acts programme, partnering with theatres and community organisations across the country, in 2017, the National Theatre Collection (for free streaming at schools) in 2019 and the National Theatre at Home streaming platform in 2020. He also helped the venue steer through the Covid lockdowns, with the venue adapted into the round and producing a number of theatre-inspired films.

His award comes on a night where the venue was nominated for a total of 24 WhatsOnStage Awards across a number of productions including Dear England and The Motive and the Cue – a mammoth tally for the organisation.

Prior to his incumbency on the South Bank, Norris served as an associate director at the Young Vic (2002 to 2007) and helmed productions at venues such as the Almeida Theatre, Theatre Royal Windsor, English National Opera and Manchester International Festival. His 2006 production of Cabaret for Bill Kenwright Ltd debuted in the West End (at the Lyric Theatre) and has since enjoyed multiple UK tours and a West End revival at the Savoy Theatre in 2012.