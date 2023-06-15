Rufus Norris announces plans to step down as National Theatre artistic director

Norris will complete his contract at the venue

Rufus Norris will step down as artistic director of the National Theatre in spring 2025.

Norris, who joined the venue in 2015, announced the news today at a press conference at the venue.

The news comes as Norris unveils plans for the next 12 months at the National and beyond.

Norris has said that details around the search for his successor will begin shortly, with the hope that this will be wide-reaching and thorough.

Norris did not say he had any major plans beyond the next 20 productions, though said he “intends to go outside for a bit.”