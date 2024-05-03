Peter Andre is set to star in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tour

Peter Andre is set to star in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, a celebration of the music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time.

The show, a journey through the music group’s rise to fame and international acclaim, features classics including “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and many more.

Alongside Andre, the production features a supporting cast of performers from hit award-winning West End musicals.

The production will embark on a major UK tour starting from 14 January 2025, with tickets on sale now. Tour stops will include Worcester, Bedford, Liverpool, Leicester, Poole, Swindon, Truro, Clacton, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Dartford, Basingstoke, Bath, Weston Super Mare, Andover, Shrewsbury, Bradford, Grimsby, Hull, Chesterfield, Bridlington, Horsham, Brentwood, Southport, and Lichfield.