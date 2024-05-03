National Theatre and Complicité reveal full cast for Mnemonic’s return

The National Theatre and Complicité have announced complete casting for the return of Mnemonic, conceived and directed by Simon McBurney (Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead).

First presented 25 years ago, the play explores themes of memory and loss asking questions such as: what is our place in the natural world? How have human relationships with the environment shaped patterns of migration? Who are we and where do we come from?

Alongside previously announced Richard Katz (The Master and Margarita) and Kostas Philippoglou (Captain Corelli’s Mandolin), the cast will include Khalid Abdalla (The Crown), Thomas Arnold (Oslo), Laurenz Laufenberg (Beware of Pity), Tim McMullan (Mnemonic original cast), Hisham Abdel Razek (The Play That Goes Wrong), Sarah Slimani (Grenfell: In the Words of Survivors), Sophie Steer (Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead), Eileen Walsh (The Crucible) and Arthur Wilson (Force Majeure).

Joining McBurney, Complicité co-founder and artistic director, in the creative team are set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Christina Cunningham, lighting designer Paul Anderson, sound designer Christopher Shutt, video designer Roland Horvath for rocafilm, associate set designer Peter Butler, associate video designer Hayley Egan, assistant sound designer Bella Kear and associate director Christina Deinsberger. Casting is by Alastair Coomer.

Mnemonic will be staged in the National’s Olivier Theatre from 22 June to 10 August, with a press night set for 2 July.