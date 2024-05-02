National Theatre’s Up Next gala raises over £2 million

Last night, the National Theatre’s biennial “Up Next” gala raised more than £2 million for the venue’s “Stories Start Here” campaign, the most ambitious in the theatre’s history.

The evening, hosted by National Theatre director Rufus Norris, featured stars from stage and screen. The Lyttelton Theatre was transformed into a writer’s studio for the specially commissioned performances, including a piece directed by Rufus Norris and Emily Burns and featuring Peter Forbes, Andrew Garfield, Adrian Lester, Katherine Parkinson and Harriet Walter. The stage featured props from the National Theatre’s 60-year history, including the last remaining rehearsal room desk from the National Theatre’s original Old Vic home and costumes from iconic productions.

The night also featured performances from Rosalie Craig, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Katherine Parkinson, Natey Jones, Fay Ripley, Duncan Wisbey and Sargon Yelda.

Norris said today: “Last night at the Up Next gala we celebrated the immeasurable importance of the NT. The extraordinary support shown for our fundraising campaign from our many supporters and theatre markers is testament to the power of theatre, the impact stories have on all our lives and the importance of the National Theatre in telling and sharing these with millions of people worldwide every year.

“I never could have imagined that this building would be so central in the story of my own life, working together with the brilliant inspiring story tellers and theatre makers who I have travelled with over the last decade, making what we do more national in every way, reaching multitudes of young people, protecting and building up this unique skills centre ensuring the health of the sector for generations to come. To have raised £1.85m at my final “Up Next” gala as director of the National Theatre gives me such hope for the future, I feel so proud of the countless stories we have told that have enriched our culture and society – sparking imagination, nurturing talent and inspiring the world.”

A live auction, hosted by UK Chairman at Sotheby’s Harry Dalmeny, featured exclusive experiences, including access to the rehearsal room of the NT production of The Importance of Being Earnest, a football package for the European Championships, dinner with Dear England star Joseph Fiennes, and a set visit to Match of the Day.

The Stories Start Here fundraising campaign, supported by a landmark £26.4 million capital investment from the government, aims to update the National Theatre’s infrastructure and boost specialist skills nationwide through the National Theatre Skills Centre. Private and public funders have contributed a total of £42 million to the campaign.