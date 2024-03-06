National Theatre to undertake ‘urgent infrastructure repairs’ and launch skills centre to assist future artists

The National Theatre has announced two key projects to help both its and the wider theatre community’s future.

Supported by a £26.4 million investment by the UK government, the venue will undergo “urgent infrastructure repairs”, enabling the development of some areas of the Thameside building for the first time in the theatre’s 60-year history.

The project will allow the organisation to replace “failing end-of-life theatre systems” as well as conduct “necessary repairs to the Olivier theatre scenery lift”, plus a refurbishment of the “unique drum revolve system” that is housed under the Olivier stage.

At the same time, the National will launch a “Skills Centre”, a major new initiative to allow the theatre’s in-house creative team to train and support the next generation of artists. This will increase the number of placements available to those in education, and double the number of apprenticeships on offer.

The news comes following a permanent freeze of the UK Theatre Tax Relief, unveiled earlier today.

Directors of the National Theatre Rufus Norris and executive director Kate Varah explained: “The National Theatre is a creative powerhouse that attracts the world’s most exciting theatre makers. We are immensely grateful to the government for this landmark investment, marking our 60th anniversary, which will support much needed upgrades to our infrastructure and enable artists to produce unforgettable experiences shared with millions of people worldwide every year.

“Along with the commitment to the new permanent higher rates of Theatre Tax Relief, this is a huge boost to the future vitality of British theatre. The National Theatre is the biggest factory in central London, and we are so lucky to have such incredibly talented creative experts working alongside and training the next generation to ensure that the whole sector can continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Performer Cate Blanchett commented: “The National Theatre is an extraordinary creative hub, and a truly unique place to make theatre, producing work that is artistically bold and socially relevant. As well as making an incredible contribution to British cultural life over the past 60 years, the organisation is hugely respected on the global stage sharing theatre with millions each year.

“Government funding recognises the NT’s remarkable work and the vital place it holds in the creative ecosystem, supporting artists to realise the full extent of their ambitions alongside investing in the next generation of theatre makers to ensure a vibrant future for the whole sector.’