National Theatre to adapt hit novel Ballet Shoes for the stage

The much-loved novel by Noel Streatfeild heads to the stage

Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes will be adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes).

The show will open at the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre from 23 November 2024, with the festive family directed by Katy Rudd, who returns to the National Theatre following her acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

The piece follows three adopted sisters living in a crumbling house, learning to forge a future while keeping their family together.

Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris said: “After the success of The Witches last Christmas, I am thrilled the National Theatre will stage Noel Streatfeild’s novel Ballet Shoes, with Kendall Feaver’s adaptation injecting new energy and life into the beloved story. Combined with Katy Rudd’s theatrical vision, developed with the National Theatre’s exceptional New Work Department, I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to experience this classic story as an ambitious new theatre event.’

Alongside Rudd’s direction, the show will feature set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Samuel Wyer, choreography by Ellen Kane, composition by Asaf Zohar, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson and casting by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

Casting is to be announced.