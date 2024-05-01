Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones to appear in concert at the new King’s Head Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe

Award-winning stars of the West End and Broadway, Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones, will present a special concert at the new King’s Head Theatre on Monday 10 June 2024.

Tickets for this intimate performance in the 200-seat auditorium go on sale today.

Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes, We Will Rock You) will be joined by Owen-Jones (The Phantom of the Opera, The Great British Bake Off Musical) to present a cherished selection of songs from iconic musicals such as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and We Will Rock You, as well as a few surprises.

Following their King’s Head concert, Ellis and Owen-Jones head to Wales on 4 July to perform at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, before an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe at Presonfield on Friday 16 August at 7 pm, with tickets set to go on sale on Monday 6 May.

Owen-Jones said today: “Since the time we first met when we were in the same cast of Les Miz in the West End, I’ve worked with Kerry many times and in many places. We’ve had brilliant time singing together all over the UK and even as far afield as Japan and I am delighted that we are finally co-headlining our own show together in London! I’m equally delighted we’ll be performing in a brand-new venue, the King’s Head Theatre and I must say that if you’re a musical theatre lover it’s going to be a special night. John and Kerry: One night, Two voices. It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait!”

Ellis added, “I’m very excited about coming back again and performing with John Owen-Jones, who is an old friend of mine. It should be a great evening!”