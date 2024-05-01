Shakespeare’s Globe reveals cast for The Taming of the Shrew

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced casting for director Jude Christian’s upcoming production of The Taming of the Shrew.

The Bard’s comedy, which follows the courtship of the headstrong Katharina by the persuasive Petruchio, will run from 6 June to 26 October, with a press night scheduled for 18 June.

Christian, who previously helmed the Globe’s 2023 production of Titus Andronicus, commented: “The Taming of the Shrew is a provocative play that asks deeply uncomfortable questions about gender, power, punishment, and the roles we choose to play throughout our lives. It therefore demands a cast who are fearless thinkers, standout performers, and profoundly caring human beings. I feel very fortunate to have assembled this brilliant group of collaborators and I can’t wait to see what we can make together.”

Leading the company will be Thalissa Texieira as Katherina and Andrew Leung as Petruchio, alongside Matthew Ashforde as Ensemble/Cover, Nigel Barrett as Christopher Sly/Gremio, John Cummins as Biondello, Lizzie Hopley as Hortensio, Tyreke Leslie as Tranio, Sophie Mercell as Bianca, Syakira Moeladi as Ensemble/Cover, Jamie-Rose Monk as Vincentio, Eloise Secker as Grumio, Simon Startin as Baptista, and Yasmin Taheri as Lucentio.

The Taming of the Shrew is designed by Rosie Elnile, with Corin Buckeridge as composer, Priya Patel Appleby as 2024 Globe resident assistant director, Emma Brunton as movement and puppetry director, Haruka Kuroda as fight and intimacy director and Liv Morris as dramaturg. Casting is by Becky Paris.

