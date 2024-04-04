Shakespeare’s Globe announces cast for Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare’s Globe has confirmed casting for the upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing, under the direction of the venue’s associate artistic director Sean Holmes.

Holmes commented: “I’m looking forward immensely to starting work on our production of Much Ado About Nothing. A cast full of comedic dynamism and emotional heft, a cracking creative team and the unique surroundings of the Globe will hopefully combine to produce a vibrant, raucous and complex Much Ado.”

Leading the cast as Benedick and Beatrice will be Ekow Quartey and Amalia Vitale, respectively, alongside Jonnie Broadbent (as Dogberry), Calum Callaghan (as Borachio), Ryan Donaldson (as Don Pedro), Emma Ernest (as Margaret), Lydia Fleming (as Hero), Colm Gormley (as Antonio/Verges), John Lightbody (as Leonato), Robert Mountford (as Don John), Dharmesh Patel (as Conrade/Friar Francis), and Adam Wadsworth (as Claudio).

The creative team for Much Ado About Nothing also includes Grace Smart (design), Grant Olding (music), Tamsin Hurtado Clarke (movement), Becky Paris (casting) and 2023 Globe resident associate director Naeem Hayat.

Shakespeare’s comedy of two romantic pairings runs at the Globe from 25 April until 24 August, with a press night set for 3 May.

