Full cast for Richard III at Shakespeare’s Globe confirmed

Full casting has been confirmed for Shakespeare’s Globe’s production of Richard III.

The revival is set to be led by the venue’s artistic director Michelle Terry, with the Globe criticised by a number of parties for casting an able-bodied performer in the role of Richard III, who was recognised as having a disability during his lifetime.

In a thread on social media, professionally trained disabled performer Brittanie Pallett said: “Whether we like it or not, is, in varying degrees a reflection of our society and our beliefs about the people we share this world with. Most people’s only experience of disabled life is through the stories we tell, so yeah it’s bloody dangerous when we get that wrong… Why in 2024 are we not employing disabled actors and allowing the belief to continue that its in any way acceptable.”

Terry issued a response to the criticism, stating: “This production does not equal a permanent revision of the play or the eternal erasure of the character’s impairment, or a rewriting of a historical figure. I acknowledge that for many, Richard III is an iconic disabled figure. I understand that this feels like a missed opportunity for a disabled artist to play a disabled character on a major UK stage, but it will come around again.”

Directed by Elle While (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 2023), the cast comprises Catrin Aaron as Hastings/Tyrell, Rosalind Blessed as Executioner/Citizen/Ensemble/Cover, Hayley Carmichael as Duchess of York, Sam Crerar as Richmond/Catesby, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu as Prince Edward, Katie Erich as Lady Anne, Sarah Finigan as King Edward/Mayor, Poppy Miller as Margaret, Marianne Oldham as Elizabeth, Holly-Jade Roberts as Young Richard, Helen Schlesinger as Buckingham, Poppy Setrem as Young Richard, Kibong Tanji as Clarence/Stanley, Michelle Terry as Richard, Em Thane as Rivers/Commissioner, Felicity Tong as Prince Edward, Ayla Wheatley as Messenger/Ensemble/Cover, and Tanika Yearwood as Grey/Ratcliffe.

It is designed by E Mallin Parry, with Globe Head of Music James Maloney as composer, and 2023 Globe resident associate director Indiana Lown-Collins as associate director. Casting is by Becky Paris.