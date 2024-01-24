Shakespeare’s Globe issues statement regarding casting of Michelle Terry as Richard III

Fresh from the announcement of its summer season yesterday, Shakespeare’s Globe has issued a statement regarding the casting of artistic director Michelle Terry in the title role in Richard III following comments on social media.

In a thread on social media, professionally trained disabled performer Brittanie Pallett said: “Whether we like it or not, is, in varying degrees a reflection of our society and our beliefs about the people we share this world with. Most people’s only experience of disabled life is through the stories we tell, so yeah its BLOODY dangerous when we get that wrong… Why in 2024 are we not employing disabled actors and allowing the belief to continue that its in any way acceptable.”

Examination of the deceased monarch’s skeleton has confirmed what was widely disseminated by literature from the period – that Richard experienced scoliosis (a sideways curvature of the spine) during his lifetime. In Shakespeare’s play, Richard is described as “deformed” and “unfinish’d”.

Responding to the thread, the Globe stated: “We recognise the barriers to access in our industry and to our organisation and are working hard to address that. Representation and equity of opportunity, both on stage and off, are hugely important values to the Globe which is why we employ conscious casting and take positive action on every production.

“We believe the Shakespearean canon is based on a foundation of anti-literalism and therefore all artists should have the right to play all parts in, and the casting across all our work year-round is no different.

“This production of Richard III is an interrogation of Richard’s abuse of power and pathological narcissism, why some of the characters in the play seem to support his path to tyranny in an age of impunity, and why we the audience seem so endlessly seduced by the charisma of evil.

“We are at the beginning of a research and development process, and our full company will be announced in due course. We respond to the bespoke needs of each project, on the understanding that every piece of work requires a unique approach.”

A recent production of Richard III by the RSC in 2022 was led by disabled performer Arthur Hughes.