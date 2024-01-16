Shakespeare’s Globe announces casting for The Duchess of Malfi

Shakespeare’s Globe has disclosed the full cast for its upcoming production of Webster’s The Duchess of Malfi, directed by Rachel Bagshaw within the confines of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Marking ten years since the indoor venue opened on the South Bank, the production will feature Jamie Ballard as Cardinal, David Burnett as Malateste, Tamzin Griffin as Julia, Olivier Huband as Antonio, Arthur Hughes as Bosola, Oliver Johnstone as Ferdinand, Hari MacKinnon as Silvio / Doctor, Francesca Mills as Duchess, Shazia Nicholls as Cariola, and Glyn Pritchard as Castruccio / Pescara.

Bagshaw said today: “I am absolutely thrilled to be directing this extraordinary play with a company of outstanding actors. This domestic tragedy is a story which still speaks to us now in horrifying ways and was built for the intimacy of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.”

The production will incorporate creative captioning in each performance, with certain seats offering a clearer view of the captions due to the unique architecture of the theatre.

On the creative team are Zoe Halliday (access consultant), Roberta Zuric (assistant director), Ana Beatriz Meireles (associate movement and intimacy director), Sally Ferguson (candle consultant), Sarah Readman (caption designer), Anna Clock (composer), Sabia Smith (costume supervisor), Zoë Svendsen (dramaturg), Rachel Bown-Williams (fight director), Ruth Cooper-Brown (fight director), Glynn Macdonald (Globe associate – voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement and intimacy director), Ti Green (set and costume designer), Giles Taylor (text consultant), Kay Welch (voice coach), Carol Cumberbatch (wellbeing, cultural, and diversity consultant).

The show runs from 17 February to 14 April.