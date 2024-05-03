Alfie Boe to join Lucie Jones for London concerts

Lucie Jones will be joined by Alfie Boe for her special concerts later this month.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Wicked, Les Misérables, Waitress and Legally Blonde star is no stranger to concerts, having performed many solo tours across the UK, with nights at West End venues like the Adelphi Theatre and His Majesty’s Theatre.

It has been revealed today that she will be joined by Les Misérables, Carousel and Finding Neverland star Boe for the show.

Jones is set to appear for two performances at Cadogan Hall in Sloane Square on Sunday 12 May, performing a variety of her favourite tunes at 2.30pm and 6.30pm. She said today: “This show will be a collection of songs from roles I’ve played, roles I’d love to play, bands and artists I adore and songs I’ve always wanted to sing. The band is awesome. My guests will blow everyone’s MINDS. I am so excited for these shows!”

Tickets are now available via WhatsOnStage.