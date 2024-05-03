Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland to star in Little Shop of Horrors in New York

Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland will join the off-Broadway cast of Little Shop of Horrors, which is now enjoying an open-ended run at the Westside Theatre. Feldman will take on the role of Seymour, while Hyland will play Audrey. Both are slated to begin performances Tuesday 28 May.

A 20th-century spin on Faust, Little Shop of Horrors is about a down-on-his-luck flower shop assistant named Seymour who obtains a strange and interesting plant that demands ever more sustenance — in the form of human blood. The plant makes him famous, and he thinks it makes is co-worker and not-so-secret crush Audrey love him; but is such admiration worth opening a vein? Is he willing to kill for it?

The timeless book and lyrics are by Howard Ashman, and the music is by Alan Menken — the songwriting duo behind the Disney Renaissance. Michael Mayer directs the production.

Feldman plated the title role in the Broadway run of Dear Evan Hansen and recently appeared opposite opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the outrageous comedy No Hard Feelings. Hyland is best known for her portrayal of Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

The roles of Audrey and Seymour are currently being played by Jinkx Monsoon and Corbin Bleu. They play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday 26 May.

Beginning May 14, Kevin Del Aguila will join the company as Mr Mushnik, the avaricious owner of the skid row flower shop. Del Aguila won a Drama Desk Award last season for his performance as Osgood in the Broadway run of Some Like It Hot. Del Aguila is also a prolific writer for the stage whose shows include Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Dog Man. You can read an interview with him here.

Hyland, Feldman, and Del Aguila are joined in the cast by James Carpinello as Dr Orin Scrivello DDS., Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon.

The company also includes Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, Melissa Victor, and Christine Wanda. Major Attaway will take over the role of Audrey II on 8 July.