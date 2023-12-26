Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood to star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood are the next Seymour and Audrey pairing of Little Shop of Horrors.

The duo will begin performances at the Westside Theatre in new York on 30 January. Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu, who currently star in the show, depart on 28 January.

With a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, this award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. The musical tells the Faustian tale of an assistant florist who comes under the sway of a bloodthirsty plant.

Criss returns to the stage following performances in American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This marks Wood’s New York stage debut after roles in the musical films Across the Universe and Frozen 2.