Oliver Tompsett to star in & Juliet on Broadway

The UK star will head over the Atlantic!

Oliver Tompsett will step into the role of William Shakespeare in the Broadway production of & Juliet, now playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Tompsett originated the role of William Shakespeare at the Manchester Opera House in 2019, and later on the West End at the Shaftesbury Theatre. His other London credits include Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Guys and Dolls, and Wicked.

& Juliet imagines Juliet’s life after the death of Romeo, when she chooses to live rather than follow him to the grave. This revised Shakespeare (presented as a creative quarrel between the bard and his long-suffering wife, Anne Hathaway) is set to the music of Max Martin and includes the songs “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” and “I Want It That Way.”

Tompsett’s first performance is slated for Friday 10 May. He is taking over from Austin Scott, who is taking a leave of absence until June 18.

In addition to Tompsett, the cast features Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Juliet (through May 12, 2024), Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as Lance, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Justin David Sullivan as May, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

The ensemble includes with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

As previously announced, Maya Boyd will take over the role of Juliet beginning on 14 May.

Luke Shepard directs the show, with choreography by Jennifer Weber. Bill Sherman is musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger. The creative team features sound designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, orchestrator Dominic Fallacaro, and music director Haley Bennett.