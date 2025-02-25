whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis to announce Olivier Awards nominees next week

The award-winning duo will be revealing the news from across the Atlantic

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

25 February 2025

2 Tom Francis Joe Gillis and Nicole Scherzinger Norma Desmon in SUNSET BOULEVARD. photo by Marc Brenner.Sunset DRESS 0516 PJZEDIT v003 (1)
Tom Francis (Joe Gillis) and Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond) in Sunset Boulevard
(© Marc Brenner)

Award-winning stars Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis, currently leading the Broadway transfer of Sunset Boulevard, will be announcing this year’s Olivier Awards nominations.

First established in 1976, the awards were renamed in 1984 in honour of Laurence Olivier. They will be taking place on 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall.

The creative team includes Anthony Van Laast as creative show director, returning for a third year, with conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine, orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell.

Nominees for the awards will be revealed via the Official London Theatre YouTube channel by Scherzinger and Francis on Tuesday, 4 March at 12pm.

