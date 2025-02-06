Hosts for 2025 Olivier Awards announced

Beverley Knight and Billy Porter will take to the Royal Albert Hall stage

Beverley Knight and Billy Porter will host the 2025 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 6 April. The ceremony will celebrate the best of London theatre, with highlights broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on the night.

Knight said she was delighted to be hosting, adding: “I’m even more excited to be hosting alongside Billy Porter who is a phenomenal talent. It is an honour to be asked to hold the reins of such an important and prestigious night of celebrating theatre.”

Porter added: “I am thrilled and honoured to host the Olivier Awards alongside the fantastic Beverley Knight. I’m so grateful for the warm welcome from the London theatre community, and am looking forward to a magnificent evening!”

First established in 1976, the awards were renamed in 1984 in honour of Laurence Olivier. Mastercard returns as headline sponsor for the 15th year and will again sponsor the Best New Musical Award.

The creative team includes Anthony Van Laast as creative show director, returning for a third year, with conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine, orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell.

Nominees for the awards will be revealed in due course.