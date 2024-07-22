Maddie Moate to host A Very Curious Christmas in the West End

CBeebies star Maddie Moate will present A Very Curious Christmas in the West End this winter, based on her book of the same name.

The science-based show will play at the Apollo Theatre from 6 December to 4 January, with a press performance on 8 December.

According to press material, the production “dives into the science of winter, uncovers the mysteries behind our festive traditions, and answers some of your most curious Christmas questions. Where does snow come from? How do crackers go bang? And why do Brussels sprouts make you fart?!”

Moate is a BAFTA-winning children’s TV presenter and YouTuber. Her TV series include Maddie’s Do You Know? (CBeebies), Show Me the Honey (CBBC) and Make Yourself At Home (Discovery Plus).

Her stage credits include The Wonder Games at the London Wonderground and Edinburgh Fringe, and the CBeebies Prom at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I can’t wait to bring my live, festive-flavoured science show to the Apollo Theatre this Christmas,” Moate said. “I’ll be exploring the history of our favourite traditions, asking some of the more unusual Yuletide questions, and carrying out a bunch of fun and fascinating experiments as we explore the real-life science behind the Christmas period.”

Full casting and creative team are still to be announced.

Tickets are on sale here.