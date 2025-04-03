Scouts! The Musical reveals tour cast

Gigglemug Theatre has unveiled casting for its upcoming tour of Scouts! The Musical.

The actor-musician-led comedy, penned by Sam Cochrane and David Fallon, is using the tour to mark its final run.

Since 2019, Gigglemug has been working closely with the Scouts, a charity that teaches life skills to 57 million Scouts and Guides worldwide.

The production will tour to the Crescent Theatre, Birmingham from 3 to 7 June, before visiting the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester from 10 to 15 June, Upstairs at the Gatehouse, London from 18 to 22 June, and completing its run at the Egg Theatre, Bath from 26 to 29 June.

The cast will be led by Eleanor Fransch (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown) as Eliza and Burhan Kathawala (Sleeping Beauty) as Joe. Returning to the production are Kemi Clarke (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Gruffalo) as Scout Leader Dylan, Katie Pritchard (A Jaffa Cake Musical) as Rosie, Emily Kitchingham as Charlotte, and Rob Gathercole (Faking Bad) as Luke/Linus Lionheart. Heather Gourdie completes the cast as Narrator/Swing.

Directed by Cochrane and with musical direction by Gathercole, further creative team members are to be confirmed.

Gigglemug will also return to the Edinburgh Fringe this year with A Jaffa Cake Musical.