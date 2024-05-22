Cast announced for A Jaffa Cake musical

Gigglemug Theatre has announced casting for A Jaffa Cake Musical at the Pleasance Courtyard.

The show, inspired by the 1991 tribunal that determined the true identity of a Jaffa Cake, aims to settle the age-old debate: cake or biscuit?

Known for their award-winning productions like Scouts! The Musical, RuneSical, and Timpson: The Musical, Gigglemug Theatre will return for the Edinburgh Fringe, running the piece from 31 July to 26 August 2024 (excluding 13 August).

Timpson: The Musical, the company’s debut show at the Edinburgh Fringe, won The Stage Edinburgh Award and was featured in The Guardian’s Pick of the Fringe. In 2022, they returned with RuneSical, an interactive production based on the BAFTA-winning game RuneScape. Last year, Scouts! The Musical, created in partnership with the Scouts, was staged at the Other Palace and nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production.

The cast of A Jaffa Cake Musical includes writer Sam Cochrane (Kevin), Sabrina Messer (Katherine) from Timpson: The Musical, Alex Prescot (Judge) from RuneSical, Katie Pritchard (Tax Man) from Scouts! The Musical, and Harry Miller (Jake) from Peter Pan at the National Theatre and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Bridge.

Ali James, known for her work on Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, directs the production, with musical direction by Rob Gathercole of Faking Bad.